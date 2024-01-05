Jazz vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - January 5
The Utah Jazz (16-19) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Boston Celtics (26-7) on Friday, January 5 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Jazz claimed a 154-148 OT victory over the Pistons. Jordan Clarkson scored a team-best 36 points for the Jazz in the victory.
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Simone Fontecchio
|SF
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.3
|3.1
|1.2
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Jrue Holiday: Questionable (Elbow)
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
