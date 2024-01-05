The Utah Jazz (16-19) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at TD Garden as heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -14.5 239.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 239.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.

The average total for Utah's games this season is 233.7 points, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Utah is 20-15-0 against the spread this year.

The Jazz have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +675.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 12.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 9 27.3% 120.8 235.7 110.8 229.6 228.5 Jazz 13 37.1% 114.9 235.7 118.8 229.6 231.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). On the road, it is .421 (8-11-0).

The Jazz put up just 4.1 more points per game (114.9) than the Celtics allow (110.8).

Utah has put together a 16-7 ATS record and a 15-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.8 points.

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Jazz and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 20-15 0-0 19-16 Celtics 17-16 1-1 19-14

Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights

Jazz Celtics 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 16-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-8 15-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-2 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 110.8 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 17-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-8 14-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-3

