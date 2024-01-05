Jazz vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (16-19) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at TD Garden as heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5.
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-14.5
|239.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 239.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.
- The average total for Utah's games this season is 233.7 points, 5.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Utah is 20-15-0 against the spread this year.
- The Jazz have come away with 11 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +675.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 12.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Jazz Injury Report
|Celtics vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Jazz Prediction
Jazz vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|9
|27.3%
|120.8
|235.7
|110.8
|229.6
|228.5
|Jazz
|13
|37.1%
|114.9
|235.7
|118.8
|229.6
|231.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have gone over the total four times.
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). On the road, it is .421 (8-11-0).
- The Jazz put up just 4.1 more points per game (114.9) than the Celtics allow (110.8).
- Utah has put together a 16-7 ATS record and a 15-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.8 points.
Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|20-15
|0-0
|19-16
|Celtics
|17-16
|1-1
|19-14
Jazz vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Jazz
|Celtics
|114.9
|120.8
|16
|5
|16-7
|11-8
|15-8
|17-2
|118.8
|110.8
|23
|5
|17-3
|14-8
|14-6
|19-3
