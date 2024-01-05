On Friday, January 5, 2024 at TD Garden, the Utah Jazz (16-19) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Boston Celtics (26-7). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-14.5) - -1100 +675 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-14) 240 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 10 points per game (scoring 120.8 points per game to rank fifth in the league while allowing 110.8 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +332 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz's -135 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.9 points per game (16th in NBA) while allowing 118.8 per contest (23rd in league).

Boston has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Utah has covered 20 times in 35 matchups with a spread this year.

Jazz and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Celtics +325 +130 -

