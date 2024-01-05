Harrison Barnes and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be facing off versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Barnes put up 17 points in a 138-135 win versus the Magic.

Below we will look at Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.3 11.8 Rebounds -- 3.0 2.3 Assists -- 1.3 0.9 PRA -- 15.6 15 PR -- 14.3 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Barnes has made 3.8 shots per game, which accounts for 8.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Barnes' Kings average 103.8 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 115.1 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Raptors concede 27.3 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 30 10 3 0 1 0 0 12/14/2022 36 12 8 3 0 0 0

