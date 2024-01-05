Elko County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:37 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Elko County, Nevada? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackpot High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- Conference: 1A Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Lutheran High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elko High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
