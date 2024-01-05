The Toronto Raptors (14-20) go into a away game against Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (20-13) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

NBCS-CA and SportsNet Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Domantas Sabonis vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1517.3 1493.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46 43.9 Fantasy Rank 10 16

Domantas Sabonis vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis puts up 19.6 points, 12.8 boards and 7.5 assists per contest, making 58.9% of shots from the field (ninth in league).

The Kings have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 117.8 points per game (eighth in the league) and allowing 117.2 (21st in the NBA).

The 44 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 14th in the NBA. Its opponents pull down 43.3 per contest.

The Kings connect on 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 12.8 per game their opponents make at a 38.1% rate.

Sacramento has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 13.1 (16th in the league).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes averages 21 points, 9.1 boards and 5.8 assists, making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Raptors have a -35 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 114 points per game, 18th in the league, and are giving up 115.1 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

Toronto wins the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It collects 44.7 rebounds per game, seventh in the league, while its opponents grab 43.2.

The Raptors knock down 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.5 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9.

Toronto and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Raps commit 12.9 per game (13th in league) and force 12.8 (21st in NBA).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -0.3 -1.8 Usage Percentage 23% 24.7% True Shooting Pct 62.7% 58.2% Total Rebound Pct 20.4% 14.1% Assist Pct 32.4% 24.7%

