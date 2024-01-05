Domantas Sabonis and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be matching up versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 138-135 win over the Magic (his last action) Sabonis produced 22 points, 23 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

Let's look at Sabonis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.6 22.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.8 13.9 Assists 7.5 7.5 9.0 PRA -- 39.9 45.2 PR -- 32.4 36.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 14.5% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

Sabonis' opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.8.

Conceding 115.1 points per contest, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Raptors have allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the league.

Conceding 27.3 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 35 9 8 4 1 0 3 12/14/2022 40 21 20 7 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.