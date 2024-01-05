De'Aaron Fox will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Toronto Raptors.

Fox tallied 15 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 138-135 win against the Magic.

Now let's examine Fox's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 29.4 29.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.7 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.8 PRA -- 40.1 39.8 PR -- 34 34 3PM 2.5 3.4 3.9



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.9 per contest.

Fox is averaging 8.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.4% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 115.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 27.3 assists per game, the Raptors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 30 16 4 8 1 0 0 12/14/2022 41 27 6 10 4 0 1

