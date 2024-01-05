Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Clark County, Nevada. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silverado High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Valley Christian School at White Pine High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Ely, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Sky
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Vista High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durango High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bonanza High School at Green Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Palo Verde High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Springs High School at Desert Oasis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cimarron-Memorial High School at Shadow Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Pines High School at Spring Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset Academy - Losee at Ed W. Clark High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moapa Valley High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Arbor View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverado High School at Foothill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rancho High School at Southeast Career Technical Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
