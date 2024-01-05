Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Clark County, Nevada. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Silverado High School at Foothill High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on January 5

3:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Valley Christian School at White Pine High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on January 5

5:00 PM PT on January 5 Location: Ely, NV

Ely, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Sol High School at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Sky

4A Sky How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra Vista High School at Cheyenne High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Desert

4A Desert How to Stream: Watch Here

Durango High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bonanza High School at Green Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Palo Verde High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Springs High School at Desert Oasis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Cimarron-Memorial High School at Shadow Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Pines High School at Spring Valley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Somerset Academy - Losee at Ed W. Clark High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Moapa Valley High School at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Boulder City, NV

Boulder City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Arbor View High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Western High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverado High School at Foothill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 5

6:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Rancho High School at Southeast Career Technical Academy