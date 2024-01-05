If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Churchill County, Nevada today, we've got the information below.

Churchill County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elko High School at Churchill County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5

7:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Conference: 3A Northern - East

3A Northern - East How to Stream: Watch Here

Yerington High School at Oasis Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5

7:30 PM PT on January 5 Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Rite of Passage Charter High School at Oasis Academy