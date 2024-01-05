Churchill County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Churchill County, Nevada today, we've got the information below.
Churchill County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elko High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yerington High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rite of Passage Charter High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
