Carson City County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:38 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Carson City County, Nevada, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra Lutheran High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
