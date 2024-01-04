Can we expect William Carrier finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in four of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

Carrier's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 3-0 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 12:25 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 10:49 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:30 Home L 2-1 OT

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

