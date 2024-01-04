Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
Can we expect William Carrier finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in four of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- Carrier's shooting percentage is 9.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
