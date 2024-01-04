Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Washoe County, Nevada today, we've got what you need below.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Douglas High School at Galena High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on January 4
- Location: RENO, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Damonte Ranch High School at Reno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edward C. Reed High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Spanish Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:02 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
