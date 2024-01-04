If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Washoe County, Nevada today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Douglas High School at Galena High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on January 4

6:45 PM PT on January 4 Location: RENO, NV

RENO, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Damonte Ranch High School at Reno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4

7:00 PM PT on January 4 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Edward C. Reed High School at Carson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4

7:00 PM PT on January 4 Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Spanish Springs High School