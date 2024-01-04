Can we count on Pavel Dorofeyev lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

Dorofeyev has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Dorofeyev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

