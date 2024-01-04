Will Pavel Dorofeyev Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
Can we count on Pavel Dorofeyev lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Dorofeyev stats and insights
- Dorofeyev has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Dorofeyev has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Dorofeyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
