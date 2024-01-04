Can we count on Pavel Dorofeyev lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dorofeyev stats and insights

  • Dorofeyev has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Dorofeyev has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:49 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.