Can we count on Paul Cotter finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cotter stats and insights

In five of 38 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Cotter has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Cotter's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:13 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:31 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:39 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 11:50 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:48 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.