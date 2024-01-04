The Florida Panthers (23-12-2, riding a five-game winning streak) go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Thursday, January 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

The Golden Knights are 4-6-0 over the past 10 games, totaling 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.2%). They have given up 40 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (22-11-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in games that have needed OT this season.

In the 10 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.

Vegas has six points (3-4-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have earned 41 points in their 24 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 7-3-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 12-8-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.24 13th 3rd 2.51 Goals Allowed 2.76 7th 1st 34.1 Shots 32.4 8th 3rd 26.9 Shots Allowed 30 13th 17th 20% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 7th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 11th

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

