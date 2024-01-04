Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Florida Panthers (23-12-2, riding a five-game winning streak) go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena. The contest on Thursday, January 4 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.
The Golden Knights are 4-6-0 over the past 10 games, totaling 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 24.2%). They have given up 40 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (22-11-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in games that have needed OT this season.
- In the 10 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.
- This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.
- Vegas has six points (3-4-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Golden Knights have earned 41 points in their 24 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 7-3-3 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 12-8-1 (25 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.24
|13th
|3rd
|2.51
|Goals Allowed
|2.76
|7th
|1st
|34.1
|Shots
|32.4
|8th
|3rd
|26.9
|Shots Allowed
|30
|13th
|17th
|20%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|12th
|7th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.82%
|11th
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
