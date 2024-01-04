In the upcoming tilt versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Nicolas Roy to score a goal for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Roy averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19.0 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:44 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 12:30 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:17 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.