Should you wager on Nicolas Hague to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hague stats and insights

Hague has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Hague has zero points on the power play.

Hague averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:37 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:04 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:42 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.