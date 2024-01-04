Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
Should you wager on Nicolas Hague to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hague stats and insights
- Hague has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Hague has zero points on the power play.
- Hague averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.