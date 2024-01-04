Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus this season, in 19:22 per game on the ice, is -4.

In Stone's 38 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Stone has a point in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Stone's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 38 Games 7 37 Points 10 12 Goals 6 25 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.