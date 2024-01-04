Will Mark Stone light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In 10 of 38 games this season, Stone has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Panthers this season in one game (two shots).

Stone has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:32 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:52 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:16 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:46 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 4 2 2 20:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 5-4 SO

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

