Will Keegan Kolesar Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
Can we expect Keegan Kolesar lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Panthers?
Kolesar stats and insights
- In two of 36 games this season, Kolesar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Kolesar has no points on the power play.
- Kolesar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Kolesar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|6:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|10:10
|Away
|W 6-3
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
