Jonathan Marchessault will be among those in action Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus this season, in 17:32 per game on the ice, is -2.

In 11 of 38 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 38 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 38 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 58.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 38 Games 8 27 Points 8 17 Goals 4 10 Assists 4

