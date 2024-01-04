Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Considering a bet on Eichel? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus this season, in 20:38 per game on the ice, is +2.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 15 times this year in 38 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 27 of 38 games this season, Eichel has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 19 of 38 games this year, Eichel has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Eichel's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 38 Games 8 40 Points 10 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 9

