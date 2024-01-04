Should you wager on Jack Eichel to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eichel stats and insights

In 15 of 38 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

He has five goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 4.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:08 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:09 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:52 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.