Ivan Barbashev and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Prop bets for Barbashev in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 15:02 per game on the ice, is +9.

Barbashev has a goal in nine of 38 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 38 games this season, Barbashev has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Barbashev has an assist in nine of 38 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Barbashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 38 Games 9 19 Points 8 9 Goals 2 10 Assists 6

