On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Ivan Barbashev going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

Barbashev has scored in nine of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Barbashev has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 16:53 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:44 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 13:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:09 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:25 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 5-4 SO

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

