The Florida Panthers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel and others in this outing.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Eichel's 40 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has 16 goals and 24 assists in 38 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Jan. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Mark Stone has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with 12 goals and 25 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Jan. 1 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 28 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 45 points. He has 24 goals and 21 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 28 assists to total 39 points (1.1 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4

