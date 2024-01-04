The Florida Panthers (23-12-2, on a five-game winning streak) go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Thursday, January 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won six (60.0%).

Vegas is 3-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Vegas has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 111 (19th) Goals 123 (10th) 93 (4th) Goals Allowed 105 (11th) 24 (14th) Power Play Goals 30 (8th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Vegas went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.

Seven of Vegas' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9.

The Golden Knights have scored the 10th-most goals (123 goals, 3.2 per game) in the league.

The Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game, 105 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.

They have a +18 goal differential, which is eighth-best in the league.

