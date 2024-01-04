Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (23-12-2, on a five-game winning streak) go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Thursday, January 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won six (60.0%).
- Vegas is 3-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Vegas has played 20 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|111 (19th)
|Goals
|123 (10th)
|93 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (11th)
|24 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (8th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Vegas went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 4-6-0 straight up.
- Seven of Vegas' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9.
- The Golden Knights have scored the 10th-most goals (123 goals, 3.2 per game) in the league.
- The Golden Knights have given up 2.8 goals per game, 105 total, which ranks 11th among league teams.
- They have a +18 goal differential, which is eighth-best in the league.
