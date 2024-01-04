Golden Knights vs. Panthers January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Karlsson and Carter Verhaeghe will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,SCRIPPS
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Vegas, Jack Eichel has 40 points in 38 games (16 goals, 24 assists).
- Through 38 games, Mark Stone has scored 12 goals and picked up 25 assists.
- Karlsson has posted 15 goals and 17 assists for Vegas.
- Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart has totaled 24 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.6 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 25.5%. This places him among the leaders for Florida with 45 total points (1.2 per game).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has made a big impact for Florida this season with 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists).
- This season, Verhaeghe has scored 19 goals and contributed 15 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 34.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 5-3-1 in 10 games this season, conceding 19 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 211 saves and a .917 save percentage, 12th in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|7th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.51
|3rd
|7th
|32.4
|Shots
|34.1
|1st
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|3rd
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|11th
|81.82%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|7th
