William Karlsson and Carter Verhaeghe will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Vegas, Jack Eichel has 40 points in 38 games (16 goals, 24 assists).

Through 38 games, Mark Stone has scored 12 goals and picked up 25 assists.

Karlsson has posted 15 goals and 17 assists for Vegas.

Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart has totaled 24 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 21 assists (0.6 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 25.5%. This places him among the leaders for Florida with 45 total points (1.2 per game).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has made a big impact for Florida this season with 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists).

This season, Verhaeghe has scored 19 goals and contributed 15 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 34.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 5-3-1 in 10 games this season, conceding 19 goals (2.0 goals against average) with 211 saves and a .917 save percentage, 12th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3 20th 7th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.51 3rd 7th 32.4 Shots 34.1 1st 13th 30 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 20% 18th 11th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 7th

