Golden Knights vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) host the Florida Panthers (23-12-2), who have won five straight, on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.
The Golden Knights have a 4-6-0 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 31 goals while giving up 40 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey contest.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 6-5-11 in overtime contests on their way to a 22-11-5 overall record.
- Vegas has 14 points (5-1-4) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).
- Vegas has scored a pair of goals in seven games this season (3-4-0 record, six points).
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 24 times, and are 19-2-3 in those games (to register 41 points).
- In the 13 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).
- In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-8-1 (25 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-3-4 to register 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|7th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.51
|3rd
|7th
|32.4
|Shots
|34.1
|1st
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|3rd
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|11th
|81.82%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|7th
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
