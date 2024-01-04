The Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) host the Florida Panthers (23-12-2), who have won five straight, on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

The Golden Knights have a 4-6-0 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 31 goals while giving up 40 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in eight goals (24.2% conversion rate).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey contest.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 6-5-11 in overtime contests on their way to a 22-11-5 overall record.

Vegas has 14 points (5-1-4) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Golden Knights recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has scored a pair of goals in seven games this season (3-4-0 record, six points).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 24 times, and are 19-2-3 in those games (to register 41 points).

In the 13 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-8-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-3-4 to register 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3 20th 7th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.51 3rd 7th 32.4 Shots 34.1 1st 13th 30 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 20% 18th 11th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

