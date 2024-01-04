A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Thursday when the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) host the Florida Panthers (23-12-2) at T-Mobile Arena. The Panthers are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Golden Knights (-115) ahead of the outing, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have had over 6 goals 17 of 37 times.

The Golden Knights are 15-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Vegas is 15-12 when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

Florida has a record of 4-5 in games when bookmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.3 3.10 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.10 4.00 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 1-9-0 6.5 2.60 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.60 2.20 8 22.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

