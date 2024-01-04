The Florida Panthers (23-12-2) -- who've won five straight -- visit the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 4-2 FLA

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 105 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 11th in the league.

With 123 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 38 16 24 40 26 46 44.4% Mark Stone 38 12 25 37 18 41 0% William Karlsson 38 15 17 32 22 21 56.2% Jonathan Marchessault 38 17 10 27 21 20 36.4% Ivan Barbashev 38 9 10 19 19 10 30.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 93 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 111 total goals (three per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 26 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players