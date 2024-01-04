How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (23-12-2) -- who've won five straight -- visit the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS is the place to tune in to see the Panthers and the Golden Knights go head to head.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|4-2 FLA
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 105 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 11th in the league.
- With 123 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|38
|16
|24
|40
|26
|46
|44.4%
|Mark Stone
|38
|12
|25
|37
|18
|41
|0%
|William Karlsson
|38
|15
|17
|32
|22
|21
|56.2%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|38
|17
|10
|27
|21
|20
|36.4%
|Ivan Barbashev
|38
|9
|10
|19
|19
|10
|30.3%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 93 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 111 total goals (three per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 26 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|37
|24
|21
|45
|11
|17
|46%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|34
|11
|28
|39
|19
|29
|53.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|37
|19
|15
|34
|19
|15
|39%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|37
|6
|22
|28
|26
|19
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|37
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|53.1%
