Golden Knights vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - January 4
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5), which currently has four players listed, as the Golden Knights ready for their matchup against the Florida Panthers (23-12-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kaedan Korczak
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adin Hill
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ben Hutton
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonah Gadjovich
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.2 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- Its goal differential (+18) makes the team eighth-best in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 111 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Florida gives up 2.5 goals per game (93 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of +18, they are eighth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.