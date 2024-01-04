Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5), which currently has four players listed, as the Golden Knights ready for their matchup against the Florida Panthers (23-12-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Kaedan Korczak D Out Lower Body
Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body
Adin Hill G Out Undisclosed
Ben Hutton D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Season Insights

  • The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.2 per game) rank eighth in the league.
  • Its goal differential (+18) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers' 111 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 19th in the league.
  • Florida gives up 2.5 goals per game (93 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +18, they are eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-115) Panthers (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.