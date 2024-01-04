Elko County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Elko County, Nevada? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.