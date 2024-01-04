Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Clark County, Nevada? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 4
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doral Academy Red Rock at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.