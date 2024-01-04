Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. If you're considering a bet on Stephenson against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is -9.

Stephenson has a goal in six of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 34 games this year, Stephenson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 8 18 Points 6 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 4

