On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Chandler Stephenson going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Stephenson has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

