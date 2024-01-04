Carson City County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carson City County, Nevada has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edward C. Reed High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 4
- Location: Carson City, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
