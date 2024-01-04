When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brett Howden score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • Howden has scored in four of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Howden has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 3-0
12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:26 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:58 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 13:03 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:31 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 5-4 SO

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

