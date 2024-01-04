Will Brayden Pachal Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Brayden Pachal going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Pachal stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Pachal has zero points on the power play.
- Pachal's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Pachal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
