On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Brayden Pachal going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Pachal stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • Pachal has zero points on the power play.
  • Pachal's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-0
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:35 Home W 5-4 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 2-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1
11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

