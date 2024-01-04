Will Brayden McNabb Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brayden McNabb a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
McNabb stats and insights
- McNabb has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).
- McNabb has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
McNabb recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
