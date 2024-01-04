Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Considering a wager on Pietrangelo? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 20:59 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 33 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pietrangelo has a point in 11 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 11 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Pietrangelo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 8 15 Points 1 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

