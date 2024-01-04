Can we anticipate Alec Martinez scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, Martinez has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 3-0
12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:37 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

