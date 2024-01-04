Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 4?
Can we anticipate Alec Martinez scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Florida Panthers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinez stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Martinez has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 93 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Martinez recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 6-5
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
