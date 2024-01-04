Women's 2024 Adelaide International Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:41 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of today's round of 32 (eight matches), No. 26-ranked Sorana Cirstea and No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko will be clashing on the court at Memorial Drive Park in Adelaide, Australia.
Adelaide International Info
- Tournament: The Adelaide International
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: January 8
- Venue: Memorial Drive Park
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Adelaide International Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Elena Rybakina
|+190
|1st
|Jessica Pegula
|+240
|2nd
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+600
|3rd
|Liudmila Samsonova
|+1200
|4th
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|+1600
|5th
|Caroline Garcia
|+1600
|5th
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+1600
|5th
|Anna Kalinskaya
|+1800
|8th
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+2500
|9th
|Daria Kasatkina
|+2500
|9th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Paula Badosa vs. Bernarda Pera
|Round of 32
|3:00 AM ET
|Badosa (-210)
|Pera (+160)
|Liudmila Samsonova vs. Laura Siegemund
|Round of 32
|6:30 PM ET
|Samsonova (-400)
|Siegemund (+290)
|Sorana Cirstea vs. Jelena Ostapenko
|Round of 32
|7:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Ashlyn Krueger vs. Veronika Kudermetova
|Round of 32
|7:45 PM ET
|-
|-
|Taylah Preston vs. Caroline Garcia
|Round of 32
|8:45 PM ET
|Garcia (-900)
|Preston (+525)
|Claire Liu vs. Daria Kasatkina
|Round of 32
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Magda Linette vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Round of 32
|10:15 PM ET
|-
|-
|Katerina Siniakova vs. Karolina Pliskova
|Round of 32
|11:00 PM ET
|Pliskova (-145)
|Siniakova (+110)
