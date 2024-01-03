Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Washoe County, Nevada? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Tahoe High School at McQueen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on January 3
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
