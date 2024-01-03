Providence vs. Seton Hall: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Seton Hall matchup.
Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Providence vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Providence Moneyline
|Seton Hall Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Providence (-6.5)
|138.5
|-280
|+225
Providence vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- Providence is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Friars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 13 times this season.
- Seton Hall is 4-8-1 ATS this season.
- Pirates games have hit the over five out of 13 times this year.
Providence Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Providence is 39th in the country. It is way below that, 56th, according to computer rankings.
- The Friars have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +10000 at the start of the season to +10000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Providence has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
