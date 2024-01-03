Nevada vs. Boise State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-6) meet a fellow MWC team, the Boise State Broncos (8-4), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET.
Nevada vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Nevada Players to Watch
- Audrey Roden: 13.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lexie Givens: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gabby Giuffre: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Boise State Players to Watch
- Abby Muse: 7.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 3.8 BLK
- Mary Kay Naro: 5.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mya Hansen: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Natalie Pasco: 12.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elodie Lalotte: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
