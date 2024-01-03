Wednesday's contest at ExtraMile Arena has the Boise State Broncos (9-5) squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8) at 8:30 PM ET on January 3. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 victory for Boise State, who are favored by our model.

The Wolf Pack are coming off of a 69-59 loss to New Mexico in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Nevada vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Nevada vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 67, Nevada 57

Nevada Schedule Analysis

When the Wolf Pack defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who are ranked No. 162 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 67-65, it was their best victory of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Nevada is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 162) on November 25

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 221) on November 29

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 241) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 289) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 341) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43)

12.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (10-for-43) Lexie Givens: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 26 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

7.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 26 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38) Dymonique Maxie: 5.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 29 FG%

5.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 29 FG% Claire Jacobs: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Kennedy Lee: 5.1 PTS, 39.2 FG%

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack are being outscored by 1.1 points per game, with a -16 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.5 points per game (227th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

