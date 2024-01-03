MWC squads are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for five games, including the San Diego State Aztecs playing the Air Force Falcons.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wyoming Cowgirls at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Nevada Wolf Pack at Boise State Broncos 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

