Lakers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) face the Miami Heat (19-14) as 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.
Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 19 times.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 229 in its games this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won all of those games.
- The Lakers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 13 of 33 games this season.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 225 points, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Miami has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|19
|55.9%
|114.2
|227.2
|114.7
|226.7
|229.4
|Heat
|13
|39.4%
|113
|227.2
|112
|226.7
|222
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over their past 10 games.
- Eight of Lakers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Los Angeles sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-0) than it does on the road (8-11-0).
- The 114.2 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.2 more points than the Heat allow (112).
- Los Angeles is 9-6 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 112 points.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Heat have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (5-10-0). Away, it is .556 (10-8-0).
- The Heat's 113 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 114.7 the Lakers give up.
- Miami has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 13-3 overall record in games it scores more than 114.7 points.
Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|15-19
|5-3
|18-16
|Heat
|15-18
|3-3
|16-17
Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Lakers
|Heat
|114.2
|113
|17
|21
|9-6
|10-6
|11-4
|13-3
|114.7
|112
|16
|8
|10-5
|12-11
|12-3
|16-7
